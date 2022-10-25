Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 7,519 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,519 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in MSCI were worth $32,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 24.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MSCI by 18.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. UBS Group increased their target price on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $499.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $513.00 to $423.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.88.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $11.25 on Tuesday, hitting $423.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,325. The business has a 50 day moving average of $444.15 and a 200 day moving average of $440.27. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

