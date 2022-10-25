Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,158,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $60,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $9,500,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 482,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 107,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Members Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 24,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,621,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $256.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.97.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

