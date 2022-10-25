Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 417,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 125,170 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $15,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 193.0% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 222,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 146,361 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 421,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,913 shares of company stock valued at $7,638,090. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $41.35. The stock had a trading volume of 74,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,893,171. The company has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.