Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Position Increased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,451,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,445 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $34,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,794,000 after purchasing an additional 118,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 294,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,464 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,666,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,773,000 after purchasing an additional 237,758 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,507,000 after purchasing an additional 440,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KTOS. TheStreet lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.68. 8,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.74. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $23.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.57 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $142,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,967 shares in the company, valued at $8,740,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $369,880. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.