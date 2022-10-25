L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $268.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of LHX opened at $248.11 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,058 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

