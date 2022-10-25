L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $268.55.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock opened at $248.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.02 and a 200-day moving average of $234.54. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,478 shares of company stock worth $6,568,058. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,969,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,426,000 after purchasing an additional 186,824 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,022,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,645,000 after purchasing an additional 150,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,454,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,678,000 after purchasing an additional 174,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,886,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,966,000 after purchasing an additional 668,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,506,000 after purchasing an additional 875,587 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

