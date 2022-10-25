Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 5,044 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $172.39 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $338.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.08 and a 200-day moving average of $159.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.75.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

