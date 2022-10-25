Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 25,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 78,090 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $9.90.

Landcadia Holdings IV Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80.

Institutional Trading of Landcadia Holdings IV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,283,000 after purchasing an additional 936,222 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,812,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,747,000 after purchasing an additional 703,776 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,518,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 340.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 846,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 897,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 34,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About Landcadia Holdings IV

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

