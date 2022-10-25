LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys 33,270 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 321.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 33,270 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.27.

Shares of ENB opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

