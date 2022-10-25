LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 158.4% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 69,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 42,761 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 980.8% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 28,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 25,991 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth approximately $890,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 18.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,667 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 29.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 35,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,948,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,513,989. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare Stock Down 0.8 %

NET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cloudflare to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.08.

NET stock opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 1.15. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.