LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $1.75 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 32,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $5,415,184.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,811,914.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler stock opened at $148.67 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of -53.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.18.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

