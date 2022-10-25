LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Makes New $307,000 Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 384.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.39, for a total value of $514,031.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,838,605.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.39, for a total transaction of $514,031.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,838,605.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,492 shares of company stock worth $20,600,752. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.13.

Shares of MPWR opened at $330.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $408.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.