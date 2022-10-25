LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 14,729 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.5% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Netflix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 25.7% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 8.8% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 7.4% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.95.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $282.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.09.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

