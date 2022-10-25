LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Reduces Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,845 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 11,510 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in SEA by 72.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,071,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 58.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,681,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169,129 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 107.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $512,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,042 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 18.7% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,619,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 301.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,041 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $315,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,207 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Up 1.8 %

SE stock opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.62. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $42.71 and a 12 month high of $366.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.87.

About SEA

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.