LGT Group Foundation Acquires 4,501 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in KLA by 36.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.47.

Insider Activity

KLA Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $6,432,305 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $295.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.12 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Stories

