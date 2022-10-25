LGT Group Foundation Boosts Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 193,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of NetEase by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 88,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of NetEase by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of NTES stock opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. NetEase’s payout ratio is 33.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

About NetEase

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.