LGT Group Foundation Buys 42,632 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,632 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,902,000 after buying an additional 586,815 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after buying an additional 282,012 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,498,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,507,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,518 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

