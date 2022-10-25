LGT Group Foundation Decreases Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

LGT Group Foundation cut its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation owned about 0.08% of MasTec worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in MasTec by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTZ opened at $75.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.54. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.30.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on MasTec to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

