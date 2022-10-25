LGT Group Foundation Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

LGT Group Foundation cut its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 384.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $50,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,792,005.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $1,604,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,529,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $4,083,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,792,005.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,600,752 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $330.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $408.30 and a 200-day moving average of $422.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

