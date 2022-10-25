LGT Group Foundation Invests $6.24 Million in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 68,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,497,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 841.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG opened at $91.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.27 and its 200 day moving average is $100.06.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.43). Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BG. StockNews.com began coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.11.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

