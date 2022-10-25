LGT Group Foundation Sells 139,282 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LGT Group Foundation cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,389 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 139,282 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

