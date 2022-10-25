LGT Group Foundation Sells 26,084 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,084 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 9.0% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 4.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 830,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,811,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 26.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 54,225 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 0.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,555,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in MetLife by 7.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 425,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,332,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

NYSE:MET opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.90. The company has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.01.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

