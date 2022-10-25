LGT Group Foundation Takes Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 160,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 3.9% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 5.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corning Stock Up 0.4 %

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

GLW stock opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.71. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

