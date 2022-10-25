Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Acquired by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 65.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 323.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $77.37 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.