Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down to $16.29

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.29, but opened at $15.81. Liberty Energy shares last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 156,997 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBRT. TheStreet raised Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 2.22.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.37. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $43,323.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,368,115 shares in the company, valued at $54,630,825.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $43,323.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,368,115 shares in the company, valued at $54,630,825.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,388,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,533,229.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,999 shares of company stock worth $1,980,193. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth about $610,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the second quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

See Also

