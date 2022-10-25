Lido DAO (LDO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.07 Billion

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00007793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $27.37 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 707,226,384 tokens. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

