Light (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Trading Up 5.6%

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 1,661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 81,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53.

Light SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company generates power through hydro and wind power plants. It operates in 31 cities of the state of Rio de Janeiro covering a population of approximately eleven million customers.

