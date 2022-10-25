Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Plans $1.17 Quarterly Dividend

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.17 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Linde has raised its dividend payment by an average of 72.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Linde has a payout ratio of 36.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Linde to earn $12.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $10.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.18. 2,999,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,067. Linde has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.62. The stock has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 26.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 105.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 53.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

