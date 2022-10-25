Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Linde by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Linde by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.41.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $281.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Linde



Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

