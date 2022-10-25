Liquity USD (LUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $181.58 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 25th. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $181.58 million and $1.84 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00005154 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 175,702,655 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

