Litecoin Cash Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $110.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 768,848,887 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 768,825,356.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00285164 USD and is up 9.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $95.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

