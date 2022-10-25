Litecoin Cash Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $110.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 768,848,887 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 768,825,356.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00285164 USD and is up 9.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $95.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.