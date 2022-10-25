Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $454.08.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $3.37 on Tuesday, hitting $460.83. 5,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $120.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $418.87 and its 200 day moving average is $426.17.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

