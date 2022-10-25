LooksRare (LOOKS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.88 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 25th. LooksRare has a market cap of $96.90 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

