LTG Capital LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

LTG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.9% of LTG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.44. 14,755,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.30. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

