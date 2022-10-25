LTG Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

LTG Capital LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises approximately 8.9% of LTG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LTG Capital LLC owned about 0.29% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSO. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,316.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,491,000 after buying an additional 233,615 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 97.3% in the first quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 443,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 218,671 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 135.0% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 366,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,019,000 after buying an additional 210,325 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 172.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 173,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 66.8% in the first quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 385,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,322,000 after acquiring an additional 154,566 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.31. 313,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,136,317. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $37.53 and a 52-week high of $74.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.88.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

