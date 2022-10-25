Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Up 8.7%

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) rose 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 13.91 and last traded at 13.91. Approximately 212,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,529,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at 12.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 29.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is 17.39.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.44 by 0.11. The company had revenue of 97.34 million during the quarter. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 1,030.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lucid Group by 1,048.1% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

