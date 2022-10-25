Lumi Credits Price Hits $0.0090 on Exchanges (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $2,589.00 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

