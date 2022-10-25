MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives C$24.46 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$17.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 28.86 and a current ratio of 30.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 71.17. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$13.60 and a 52 week high of C$26.94.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. Analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.4899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 15,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total value of C$250,552.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,957,346.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

