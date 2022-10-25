Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Shares Down 11.1%

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 11.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Magellan Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.

About Magellan Gold

(Get Rating)

Magellan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Idaho. The company's flagship project is 100% owned Center Star Gold Mine that consists of 31 unpatented lode claims totaling 620 acres located near Elk City, Idaho.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.