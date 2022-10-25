Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of Maiden stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a market cap of $195.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.17. Maiden has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $3.57.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHLD. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maiden during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maiden during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Maiden during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maiden during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maiden during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

