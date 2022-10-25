MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,960,741,000 after acquiring an additional 289,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,626,000 after acquiring an additional 547,369 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,793,000 after acquiring an additional 37,637 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 788,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,050,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAA. Barclays upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

Shares of MAA opened at $148.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.13 and a 52 week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

