MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,408,000 after acquiring an additional 316,868 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 43.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,594,000 after acquiring an additional 258,581 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 466,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,081,000 after acquiring an additional 194,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,930,000 after acquiring an additional 86,179 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $333.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.56.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $227.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.83 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 148.90%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

