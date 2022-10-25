MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $635,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,209 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $214,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in NIKE by 11.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 16.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $88.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

