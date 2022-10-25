MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 97,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.68.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $101.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.54 and its 200 day moving average is $106.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.25. The stock has a market cap of $185.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

