MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,542 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $203,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Oracle by 16.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 269,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 38,538 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 6.1% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 23.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $72.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $196.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.07. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

