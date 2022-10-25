MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,222 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,222 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.23.

CSX Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CSX opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.