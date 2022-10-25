MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect MakeMyTrip to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $142.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. On average, analysts expect MakeMyTrip to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MakeMyTrip Stock Performance
Shares of MMYT stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.61. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.85 and a beta of 1.25. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $36.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on MMYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.
About MakeMyTrip
MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.
