Mammoth (MMT) Trading Up 102.9% Over Last 7 Days

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 24th. One Mammoth token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00003316 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mammoth has traded up 102.9% against the US dollar. Mammoth has a total market cap of $4.49 billion and approximately $6,101.00 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,343.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007686 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00058622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00047591 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022730 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.6584634 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8,873.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.