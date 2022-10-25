Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,418,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687,476 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.52% of Masco worth $172,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Masco by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Masco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Masco by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Sitrin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $5,503,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.26. The stock had a trading volume of 24,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,289. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

