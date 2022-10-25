Mask Network (MASK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16.75 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00005298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a total market cap of $50.20 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,229,163 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

